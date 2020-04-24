Wesley Ruise, Jr. has been the fire chief of the La Jolla Band since about 2000, when his father, Wesley Sr., retired. Both had served in the U.S. Forest Service, and Ruise Jr. took over for his father shortly after his own retirement from the service. “I didn’t apply for it or ask for it,” he explained. “It was just, ‘You’re next in line with the most experience.’” Ruise the elder had founded the fire department in 1985, with a handful of volunteers, and it remained volunteer-only until 2017, when, after a decade-long campaign, enough grants and funding came through for his son to hire some full-time, paid staff. That campaign was launched in the wake of a blaze dubbed the Poomacha Fire, which decimated a huge swath of La Jolla land, including a third of its homes.

Around 3 in the morning on October 22, 2007, a house in what’s known as the Poomacha section of the reservation caught fire. The blaze quickly raced down the side of Palomar Mountain, accelerated by Santa Ana winds. The younger Ruise and his volunteer crew rushed out into the night to drive it back, equipped with one old, refurbished fire engine and a couple of bulldozers to dig trenches to block the fire from progressing. “It was all old equipment that someone else had gotten rid of because it ran its course,” Ruise said.

“We’re lucky that people made it out alive without any serious injury,” he continued. “People were able to escape, to get out and go by some way, some warning — whether it was their dogs barking, or the smoke alarms going off in their houses.”

The stage for the Poomacha fire had been set about 20 months prior. The winter of 2005 had been marked by catastrophic rain events across the San Diego County area that caused mudslides, flooding of the normally trickling San Luis Rey River, and even one fatality due to a falling tree. Following that, both 2006 and 2007 were bone-dry. Some 10 years later, in 2017, the Desert Research Institute at the University of Nevada established a strong if seemingly counterintuitive correlation in Southern California between heavy atmospheric river activity and more expansive wildfires in the following year. The premise is, as people have long observed: Heavy rain comes along and cultivates the kind of brushy, low-to-the-ground greenery that, after a drier year, makes ideal wildfire kindling.

Inside the fire department’s trailer, Ruise sat at a metal desk that’s been repurposed as a kitchen table in the dim communal room for the crew. “You can see we’ve had a lo-ooo-ot of rain,” he said, gesturing out the tiny window over the stove in the spring of 2019. “You can see how much grass is out there right now. And typically that’s what’s needed to get a fire started.” The white oaks were crowned with blue-green leaves, little sparks of flame-colored petals shoot out from among the shin-brushing grass, and even the desert-y brush is glowing with chlorophyll. And yet it’s easy to see how quickly this verdant greenery could turn to straw under a hot, scorching sun.

Ruise and his crew regularly work to create fuel breaks across the reservation by thinning out vegetation and clearing dead underbrush from forested areas to prevent inevitable smaller fires from gaining momentum and erupting into something like the Poomacha catastrophe. But that kind of trimming and clearing can be daunting because the grass never stops growing.

The La Jolla Band is, as are other Native American tribes, in an awkward position. Their carefully drawn patch of 9,998 acres is the only place that they are guaranteed the right to live according to their customs, by way of treaty with the U.S. government. Leaving is not an option. So if you can’t move your home, how do you best protect it? With money. La Jolla makes most of its modest income by permitting visitors to marvel at the beauty of its territory. A small campground, a zipline, and a general store — that, as of less than a year ago, houses a tiny gambling operation with 75 slot machines — make up its entire recreational tourism operation.

Money from the sprawling casino resort at the neighboring reservation of Pala is what allowed the tribe to build a new firehouse in 2008. In addition to the revenue brought in from slot machines and card games, tribes that have gaming on their reservations are entitled to federal money to beef up their fire infrastructure so that they can protect visiting patrons.

“Tribes like Pala, who have gaming and are able to leverage that into important benefits for the community, are the exception,” explained Shasta Gaughen, environmental officer for Pala. The tribe has been able to afford a sprawling fire station with airy vaulted ceilings arching over a small fleet of impressive new rigs — including a special truck for rescue from high waters in extreme floods. In California, tribes with gaming also put money into a communal pool that gets shared by all the state’s tribes.

Ordinarily, the San Luis Rey River on Pala land is a roughly 10-yard-wide vein of cracked, sandy mud dry enough to cross, if you don’t mind some water squelching up around your boots. But in February 2019, an atmospheric river event brought torrential rains that poured down the mountainsides framing the valley. The riverbed flooded so intensely that a woman trying to drive across it got swept a mile or two down the road, ending up behind the casino.

The Pala Reservation, too, works diligently to cut back all the foliage that results from these floods and to carve deep furrows into the ground to create natural blocks to a fire’s spread. That, of course, requires adequate manpower and the proper equipment. Under the Trump administration, federal funding for climate adaptation projects has become scarce, to say the least. Gaughen shared an eye-opening anecdote about a four-year EPA grant the tribe won to study climate impacts in 2016. It immediately stopped paying out when Trump took office. Since then, she said, any funding application with “climate change” in it has been blackballed. All of the funding for her work currently comes from hard-won grants from the state of California or nonprofit organizations.

Leaving the La Jolla fire station last spring on the way back to the city of San Diego, one could see the sign for the band’s zipline, only it had been roped off due to the winter’s flooding. It was followed by a sign directing visitors to the campground — also closed at that moment, also due to flooding. It is achingly clear that the very means that the tribe has to fund its own protection against the elements are endangered by those very elements.

And now — as with other Native casinos, including the one on the Pala Reservation, the fledgling La Jolla casino is currently closed for business because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campground remains shut down, too. The sudden lack of gaming and recreation income means less money for any semblance of climate adaptation projects on reservations. At the same time, there’s an expectation that the demand for federal aid for coronavirus relief will mean an even sharper deprioritization of much-needed funding for any climate-related programs.

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the least, especially under the current administration, if those program areas are not going to be a priority,” Gaughen said. “In fact, if they don’t get cut, I would be shocked.”