Chit Chat
We’re hosting a live chat! Register today.
What’s the connection between climate change denial and coronavirus denial? How can we stay focused on science when facing global health catastrophes? Join us for a live conversation where we’ll dive into these questions and more.
What: What Do You Trust? Climate, Science, and COVID-19 Uncertainty
When: Thursday, April 16 @ 12:00 pm PST
Where: Zoom webinar. Register here!
Moderator: Nikhil Swaminathan, Grist Executive Editor
Panelists:
- Shannon Osaka, Grist Reporter
- Clay Aldern, Grist Data Strategist
- John Cook, Assistant Professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University
Do you have a question you want the panel to discuss? Submit your questions below, and we will add it to the list.
