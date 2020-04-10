News on climate in the time of coronavirus Subscribe today

What’s the connection between climate change denial and coronavirus denial? How can we stay focused on science when facing global health catastrophes? Join us for a live conversation where we’ll dive into these questions and more.

What: What Do You Trust? Climate, Science, and COVID-19 Uncertainty

When: Thursday, April 16 @ 12:00 pm PST

Where: Zoom webinar. Register here!

Moderator: Nikhil Swaminathan, Grist Executive Editor

Panelists:

Shannon Osaka, Grist Reporter

Clay Aldern, Grist Data Strategist

John Cook, Assistant Professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University

Do you have a question you want the panel to discuss? Submit your questions below, and we will add it to the list.