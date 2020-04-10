What’s the connection between climate change denial and coronavirus denial? How can we stay focused on science when facing global health catastrophes? Join us for a live conversation where we’ll dive into these questions and more.

What: What Do You Trust? Climate, Science, and COVID-19 Uncertainty

When: Thursday, April 16 @ 12:00 pm PST

Where: Zoom webinar. Register here! 

Moderator: Nikhil Swaminathan, Grist Executive Editor 

Panelists:

  • Shannon Osaka, Grist Reporter
  • Clay Aldern, Grist Data Strategist
  • John Cook, Assistant Professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University

Do you have a question you want the panel to discuss? Submit your questions below, and we will add it to the list.