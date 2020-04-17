News on climate in the time of coronavirus Subscribe today

What’s the connection between climate change denial and coronavirus denial? How can we stay focused on science when facing global health catastrophes? Grist recently hosted a live conversation in which these questions and more were discussed. The event was moderated by Clayton Aldern, Grist’s data strategist, and featured Shannon Osaka, Grist reporter, and John Cook, assistant professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University.

Over 200 people joined to engage in the conversation and ask questions of the panelists. If you missed the event or weren’t able to join for the full discussion, we’ve got you covered:

Do you have more questions? We’ll keep answering them. Submit your questions below and find the answers in our bi-weekly Climate in the Time of Coronavirus newsletter. Sign up here!