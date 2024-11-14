As thousands of government ministers and climate activists descend on Baku, Azerbaijan, for the annual United Nations climate summit known as COP29, they have a difficult task ahead of them. Meeting the historic targets outlined in the 2015 Paris climate agreement will require wealthy nations to send huge amounts of money to poorer nations to help them not only decarbonize but also adapt to climate change. Developing countries tend to be more vulnerable to climate disasters, and everyone agrees they need assistance. But no one can agree how much money is needed — or who exactly should have to pony up.
This year marks the world’s self-imposed deadline for all these countries to agree on a new global target for climate aid. Negotiations over this target will determine how much aid wealthy developed nations send to poorer developing ones — as well as exactly which countries count as “developing,” and what form their aid will take.
The world has tried this once before. In 2009, rich countries committed to sending $100 billion in climate finance to poorer nations within a decade. They blew through that deadline by multiple years, and much of the finance provided by the developed world came in the form of debt-producing loans rather than the no-strings-attached grants favored by recipients. Relatively little aid has gone to countries in Africa and Asia to help them prepare for climate disasters like drought and sea-level rise. Research has also shown that some contributions turned out to be fraudulent or irrelevant to the climate fight.
As the clock runs out on the deadline to set a second target, which is known in official parlance as the New Collective Quantified Goal, developed countries like the U.S. and the United Kingdom are tangling with developing countries such as Somalia and Barbados over every detail, from the target’s size and timeline to the role of loans and private finance. Ministers are also fighting over the role of countries like China and the oil-producing states of the Persian Gulf, which have traditionally been considered developing nations but have become much wealthier in recent decades. (Their carbon emissions have grown alongside their pocketbooks.)
After deadlocking on technical questions for more than two years, government leaders are now rushing to hammer out a text in the next few weeks. They’ll draft this final agreement against a backdrop of high inflation, fragile economic growth, and strained government budgets around the world.
The fault lines in this debate are not always intuitive. Each country has its own red-line priorities, and many are shifting their positions from day to day. But there are a few core disagreements that are holding up a final consensus. The questions below highlight four different viewpoints that are clashing in Baku, based on proposals that countries made before the conference. For each, pick one answer that represents how you would tackle the issue. At the end, we’ll tell you which country you align with most closely—or if you’re stuck in the middle.
Naveena Sadasivam contributed reporting to this story.
How large do you think the new climate aid goal should be?
Most studies suggest that developing countries need trillions dollars of climate aid each year, but U.N. negotiators can’t agree on how much they should try to raise. A large target could mean more money for climate action — and more lives saved in developing countries — but it might also be counterproductive if contributing countries think it’s an unrealistic goal.
How do you think the new goal should be apportioned?
Most climate aid to date has gone toward “mitigation” projects to slow future warming, such as solar and wind installations, but developing countries are also seeking money for adaptation projects that will make them resilient to future climate shocks (e.g. sea walls). Some countries are also insisting that the new goal include money for “loss and damage” — essentially reparations for climate-fueled disasters that have already happened.
How strict do you think the goal should be about defining what counts as climate aid?
The first $100 billion aid target was extremely vague about what counts as climate finance, so countries are only now haggling over what kinds of money should count. Some negotiators argue that loans from a country’s private sector should count toward that country’s total contributions, and that new financial instruments like debt swaps and insurance programs should count as well.
How should loans count toward the new climate finance goal?
Almost 70 percent of the first round of international climate aid came in the form of loans rather than no-strings-attached grants. While wealthy nations and private banks often issue aid loans at below-market interest rates, many recipient countries argue that loans can trap them in a predatory cycle of debt and interest.
Which countries do you think should contribute to the new goal?
When the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was signed in 1992, countries were categorized into two groups: developed and developing. The world has changed a lot since then. While the original “developed” countries bloc is still responsible for a disproportionate share of the world’s historic carbon emissions, emissions in some of the original “developing” countries have risen rapidly (alongside their national incomes).
Which countries do you think should receive funds from future climate aid?
A core tenet of the 2015 Paris climate accord is that developed countries have a duty to fund the energy transition in developing nations. But under the original definition, the United Arab Emirates — home to the world’s tallest skyscraper and glitzy artificial islands — is still considered “developing.” Some countries have also argued that the very poorest nations and smallest island states should get extra consideration.
Over what period do you think countries should raise funds?
Negotiators are hoping to learn from the lessons of the delayed $100 billion promise: They’re debating whether to set a short-term goal that will play out over just a few years, or a more ambitious goal on a longer timeline.
Your Results
