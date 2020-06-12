At the final stop of the ride in Greenpoint, Kevin LaCherra, whose family has lived in the area since the late 19th century, spoke about pollution from vehicles on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, an elevated highway. He also recounted the legacy of contamination in the soil and water from old fossil fuel plants along Newtown Creek, including the largest underground oil spill in U.S. history. Newtown Creek is also home to a Superfund site that National Grid inherited partial responsibility for cleaning up when it took over the property.

The No North Brooklyn Pipeline Coalition is concerned that on top of these existing threats, folks who live along the MRI’s route will be at risk of explosions or leaked methane. Nearly 153,000 people live within a 1,275-foot radius of the project, in addition to more than 60 schools and 80 daycare centers, according to an analysis by the Fractracker Alliance. In response to that concern, Young of National Grid said that “the gas main project design, engineering controls, and safety features we have in place meet or exceed NYC construction standards and stringent safety guidelines.” At a public meeting in January, engineers from National Grid said pressure in the pipeline was low, and that if there was a rupture, it would leak, not explode.

Whatever the physical risks of the project, it will have a cost burden on ratepayers, particularly the low-income customers who live near the MRI. National Grid originally asked state regulators for permission to raise rates by about 11.99 percent for customers in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens. Richard Berkeley, executive director of the Public Utility Law Project, a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of low-income consumers, told Grist that the double-digit increase would be unaffordable for millions of customers. “Even before the economic collapse from the pandemic, we were extremely concerned about the huge rate increase the company was looking for,” he said. “This is the greatest loss of jobs in New York since the Great Depression, how do they expect people to pay?”

Investor-owned utilities like National Grid aren’t allowed to make any money on the gas they sell to customers — they have to sell it at cost. But they are allowed to earn a return on their investments in new infrastructure, and that return is built into customers’ rates. State regulators are tasked with making sure companies don’t take advantage of that arrangement and only build things that are necessary for them to fulfill their duty of serving the demand for gas.

National Grid’s rate case — its formal negotiations with regulators over how much to raise rates and what it can spend the money on — is ongoing, so the proposed rate increase could still come down. The increase won’t only cover the MRI and the expansion of the Greenpoint facility: It will also pay for things like routine maintenance, replacing leak-prone pipe, improved methane detection, energy efficiency programs, and investments in low-carbon solutions like renewable natural gas and geothermal heating.

The company also claims that federal, state, and local regulatory requirements account for more than 60 percent of its proposed capital expenditures, and that rising property taxes, environmental remediation (like cleanup of the Superfund site), and other operating costs were driving the companies’ rate increase request.

The Sane Energy Project, a grassroots anti-fracked gas group that is part of the No North Brooklyn Pipeline Coalition and has testified in the rate case, argues that if New York is serious about mitigating climate change, regulators should not allow National Grid to build any new infrastructure that prolongs the use of natural gas. The group says the company should instead address gas supply constraints solely through programs that reduce demand, like efficiency upgrades and incentives for customers to switch to electric heat pumps. Both New York City and state passed landmark laws last year that seek to drastically reduce carbon emissions by 2050. The city’s Climate Mobilization Act specifically aims to cut emissions from buildings — the majority of which come from natural gas heating systems. Critics say building new projects like the MRI will hook New Yorkers on gas for decades to come, making these goals harder to accomplish.

The high price tag of new gas infrastructure like the MRI will not only burden consumers now — that burden could grow in the future. As climate policies push New Yorkers to switch to electric stoves and heating systems, the gas ratepayer pool will grow smaller, and fewer customers could be left footing the bill. Unless the state plans for an equitable transition, those remaining ratepayers are likely to be low-income residents who cannot afford electric upgrades.

The communities along the MRI are also more vulnerable to the climate effects of New York City’s continued reliance on natural gas. These neighborhoods are already highly vulnerable to heat in the summer, and their residents are less likely to be able to afford adequate air conditioning.

“Being communities of color, we will be hit first and worst by climate change. We’re already feeling the effects so we are extremely alarmed by this,” Leslie Velasquez of the Williamsburg-based community organization El Puente said in a statement.