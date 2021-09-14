Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors
At Fix, we recognize that when writers from different backgrounds envision the future, the tales they tell expand our ability to imagine a better world. That’s why we launched a short story contest, Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors. We encouraged entrants to envision the next 180 years of equitable climate progress. The three winning stories and nine finalists create intersectional worlds in which no community is left behind. Whether built on abundance or adaptation, reform or a new understanding of survival, these stories provide flickers of hope, even joy, and serve as a springboard for exploring how fiction can help create a better reality.
In This Collection
How Imagine 2200 came to life
A group exercise to envision a clean, just future became a climate-fiction contest to create stories of life in that future.
-
The Secrets of the Last Greenland Shark
The last four creatures on Earth make an amazing discovery as the oldest of them finally returns home.
-
A Worm to the Wise
When an aspiring journalist goes digging for a scandal, she finds a community — and a calling.
-
The Case of the Turned Tide
Two detectives face an ethical dilemma as they solve a mystery for a corporate client with the power to improve the lives of millions.
-
A Séance in the Anthropocene
Long after the age of fossil fuels has drawn to a close, a Cherokee teenager attending an elite tribal school puts the last ghosts of coal and oil to rest.
-
Tidings
Tiny robots eat plastic, tattoos livestream video, we all swim with dolphins, and more amazing vignettes from a better future.
-
The Tree in the Back Yard
A woman with a gift for communing with spirits struggles to hear her own father in a forest of the dead.
-
Canvas – Wax – Moon
With laughter, love, and the help of an old witch, a family provides unconditional support to its witching-hour baby when it needs it most.
-
The Cloud Weaver’s Song
In a city high above the desert, a dew harvester and her friend sacrifice everything to prove the end of the Great Drying is at hand.
-
Broken From the Colony
Trans girls find acceptance and security among the coral as sole survivors of a storm that submerges their Caribbean island.
-
El, the Plastotrophs, and Me
During a journey upriver, a young couple comes to terms with receiving a priceless gift, only to have it suddenly taken away.
-
When It’s Time to Harvest
An elderly couple struggles to let go of their successful farm — and the only way of life they’ve known — before it’s too late.
-
Afterglow
As the wealthy flee Earth, a young woman must decide whether to follow her partner to a new world or stay behind to save a dying planet.