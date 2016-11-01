Can’t quit meat? This meatless burger wants to help.

burger, interrupted

When Impossible Foods claimed to have created a plant-based burger that would fulfill all our red-blooded desires, we were skeptical. After all, there are so many reasons humans love meat: taste, protein, barbecue sauce, to name just a few. So far, no substitute has been able to tick all the boxes for the majority of Americans.

But now a handful of startups — including Memphis Meats and Beyond Meat, as well as Impossible Foods — are working to make the transition from our meat-heavy diet to a more sustainable, plant-centric one. How? With the perfect burger, of course.

We went to California to taste Impossible Foods’ attempt to quench our In-N-Out cravings once and for all. Watch our video above to see how it went.