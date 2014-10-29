We have a game we like to play with famous visitors to Grist World HQ. It’s called Vs., and it goes something like this: Famous person sits down. Gristers present visitor with two related words or ideas or songs. Gristers then force visitor to choose one over the other — and explain why he or she chose it. Visitor squirms, Gristers giggle, repeat. It’s fun!

For the latest Vs., our guest is esteemed New York Times food writer Mark Bittman. You may know him from such books as How to Cook Everything, Vegan Before 6 P.M., or his latest, How to Cook Everything Fast.

Almond milk vs. dairy milk? Cooking your own hamburger vs. buying a prepackaged salad? Organic vs. integrated pest management? We’ve piqued your interest enough! Just watch the video.