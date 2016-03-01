Watch us explain why your $8 shirt is a huge problem

For an examination of the role that sustainable clothing initiatives really play in changing the garment industry, read this piece; and for a look into life as a “slow fashion” business owner, read our interview with Bree Hylkema, co-founder of Vermeulen & Co.

We know you don’t want to talk about your impulse shopping habit, but we kind of have to. As hard as all those peplum tops and baseball tees are on your wallet (and your closet feng shui), they’re even harder on the planet — but wait! We promise we’re not trying to sell you an all-hemp wardrobe.

Instead, we’re offering you the easiest option imaginable to cut down on your carbon footprint. Watch our video above to learn more.