Hello, it’s election season, which means we’re all living in a seemingly unending nightmare! Who’s saying what? Who do you pay attention to? How do you know what to believe, or what actually matters? Why are so many of your Facebook friends so angry?

These are complex and even unanswerable questions, so we’re going to tackle a much simpler one: What are our (remaining) candidates’ plans to deal with a warming climate? Watch our video above to find out.