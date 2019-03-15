It’s Friday, March 15, and hundreds of thousands of students are expected to walk out of school to protest global leaders’ inaction on climate change. Young climate activists across the globe have been anticipating this day like Christmas without the consumerism. Inspired by newly minted teenage Nobel Peace Prize nominee Greta Thunberg, Gen-Zers are rallying to send adults a clear message — you need to take our future seriously.

Several Grist reporters are in the field today covering the U.S. Youth Climate Strike. We will update this post throughout the day as the strikes unfold worldwide.

Here’s the latest on the Youth Climate Strikes:

Strikes get going in the Pacific North West (Grist’s backyard)

Ellie (16, left) is missing a spanish test to be here! She and Kevin (17) took a bus here from Bellevue pic.twitter.com/dn41OXNRI9 — eve andrews (@eefandrews) March 15, 2019

Dow Constantine, king county executive: “how is everyone? Well, I bet you’d be better without climate change.” Succinct but true pic.twitter.com/t2aQf41Qyf — eve andrews (@eefandrews) March 15, 2019

Max (13) and Tallulah (14) walked over 2 miles from Hosford Middle School to go to the Portland #ClimateStrike. They say their school threatened to kick kids off the track team if they participated in the strike today. (Also, someone was handing out loaves of bread.) pic.twitter.com/F115TgMs6Q — Zoe Sayler (@zoe_sayler) March 15, 2019

California groups join in the fray

I’m at the SF #climatestrike outside @SpeakerPelosi’s office where there are now a few hundred kids protesting. pic.twitter.com/tMDiMgQsIO — Naveena Sadasivam (@NaveenaSivam) March 15, 2019

Strikes are about to begin along the west coast of the U.S., Canada and Mexico! Strikes in Hawaii and Alaska are a few hours away. Angelinos! Meet in front of the L.A. Town Hall TODAY at 12 PM to #Strike4Climate Seamus wants you there! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rFESEFFUqj — Edgar McGregor 🌴 (@edgarrmcgregor) March 15, 2019

The pace picks up across the country

Crowd is growing quickly here on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol. The chants have begun.#climatestrike pic.twitter.com/J4Cd1dgtMF — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 15, 2019

I'm here reporting on the #climatestrike from the Minnesota State Capitol and I gotta say, this feels like the start of something huge. Showing up here for my kids and all future generations. pic.twitter.com/QHObS6nPfc — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 15, 2019

Strikes get underway in other East Coast cities

SO MANY PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/bc6f8YyANg — PA Youth Climate Strike (@ClimateStrikePA) March 15, 2019

About to kick off the #ClimateStrike in DC. We are not taking no for an answer today!

💚💚💚💚#FridaysForFuture @climatestrikeUS pic.twitter.com/zHh6P4V0D5 — Havana Chapman-Edwards (@TheTinyDiplomat) March 15, 2019

New York City is up and at ’em

WEEK 14 of my @UN #ClimateStrike in NYC. Today, we demonstrated to our world leaders what will happen if they don't urgently address climate change! Look out America, #SchoolsStrike4Climate is here! @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/pUR3DOxfPl — Alexandria Villasenor (@AlexandriaV2005) March 15, 2019

Another strike at NY City Hall. Hundreds of students are here and many more seem to be trickling in. #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #schoolstrike4climate #YouthClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/lkJbvZ9Mp7 — Rachel Ramirez (@rachjuramirez) March 15, 2019

International Youth Climate Strikes kick off

The night before the strike, youth across the country prepare for protest

At Columbia University in New York, students worked late into the night to make signs for the protest.

Ahead of the strike, student leaders across the country share their motivations for participating.

As united as Friday’s protests will be in their call for meaningful climate action, the reasons young people have for participating are also grounded in their regions’ unique climate concerns.

“Hurricane Harvey devastated our city,” said Shania Hurtado, 16, who lives in Houston, Texas. “It was a time when my family and my friends were in a state of fear. It was terrible. This is truly why I’m striking. It’s why I’m organizing the strike. It’s something that affects me personally and we have the power to prevent and we should do something about it.”