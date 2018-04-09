It’s a pretty safe bet that climate change will affect the children of today even more than it affects today’s adults. That’s a really dark truth! But the good news is that kids are perfectly capable of understanding the threat of an existential crisis like climate change.

The Tantrum That Saved the World, a new book from illustrator Megan Herbert and climate scientist Michael Mann, wants to teach them the best and most productive ways to deal with that sort of existential crisis. We went and read it to a class of real live 7-year-olds to see what they thought. Watch our video above for their very honest impressions.