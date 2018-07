This short film about an adorable small business owner going up against Big Lemonade has everything. Typically snoozy issues like unfair regulations and market manipulation illustrated with oodles of charm and a beloved piece of Americana? Yep. Werner Herzog muttering about glaciers, saving the day, and explaining why oil addiction is like an “eat-it-all” buffet? Check. Patton Oswalt being gross? You betcha. Enjoy.