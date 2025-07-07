How to prepare for a disaster Your guide to finding accurate information, emergency kits, evacuations, protecting your home, and more if you’re at risk of a hurricane, wildfire, flood, or other disaster.

How disaster relief and response work Your guide to the agencies and programs responsible for emergency services and disaster aid, how to return home and clean up safely, navigate FEMA aid, and more after a hurricane, wildfire, flood, or other disaster.

What you should know about disaster recovery Your guide to this months- or years-long process, from rebuilding your home, to taking care of your mental health, avoiding scams to finding community support after you experience a hurricane, wildfire, flood, or other disaster.

No matter where you live, extreme weather can hit your area and change your life. Whether it’s a hurricane, winter storm, flash flood, tornado, wildfire, or heat wave, disasters can damage or destroy your home and property, cause lengthy power outages, and stall civic services. Grist created a comprehensive guide to help you stay ready and informed before, during, and after these traumatic and chaotic events, as well as where to find and build support in your community. We list the most accurate weather updates and emergency alerts, explain the roles different agencies play in disaster aid, and provide details on your rights.

We gathered need-to-know information from government websites, trusted nonprofits and community organizations, and news media. It’s all fact-checked and will be updated periodically. Have something to add? Reach out: community@grist.org.

What exactly is a natural disaster? Here are the types of extreme weather you may face — from tornadoes to floods to snow storms — and the officials who determine how severe it is and how financial assistance is distributed.

How to access food before, during, and after a disaster Use this guide to find out more about keeping food safe, getting fresh, hot meals in a time of crisis, and learning how to navigate food programs.

How to find housing and rebuild your home after a disaster A guide for renters and homeowners on knowing your rights, as well as how to handle FEMA aid and insurance claims, avoid contractor scams, and rebuild in a way that protects your home.

The resources above were made to help you quickly sift through urgent information. They’re easy to load if you have little cell service or download as a PDF for offline reading if a storm knocks out power.



Everything on this page is available for republication and/or translation with credit to Grist and the author. The republishing link is located at the bottom left of each guide. We encourage you to adapt these, adding contact information, instructions, and updates for your town, state, or tribal nation.