Chicago residents risk daily lead exposure from toxic lead service lines, the underground pipes that connect buildings to the city’s water supply.

The city has the most lead service lines in the country — around 412,000 — and officials don’t plan to finish replacing them all until 2076.

With complete lead service line replacement more than 50 years away, here’s what you need to know about lead and how you can protect yourself.

What’s the danger of lead?

There is no safe level of lead exposure. It’s not healthy for anyone, but children under 6 and pregnant people are particularly vulnerable to the health risks.

Even small amounts in the body can cause developmental delays and cognitive problems in children, experts say, and studies link exposure to heart disease in adults. Lead can affect almost every organ and system in your body.

Chicago’s drinking water comes from Lake Michigan. City officials say the water treatment plant delivers drinking water with no detectable levels of lead. But the most common source of lead in drinking water are corroding lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures. If any of your plumbing infrastructure contains lead, it can flake or dissolve into your drinking water. You’re more likely to have a lead service line if your house was built before 1986, when lead pipes were banned nationwide.

You cannot see, smell, or taste lead in drinking water.

How do I know if I have a lead service line?

You can search your address on Grist, Inside Climate News, and WBEZ’s lookup tool to see if your service line is made of lead. If you can find the pipe that goes into your water meter or shut-off valve from the street, this is how you can check if you have a lead pipe: Scratch it: Use a key or coin to scratch the pipe. Lead is silver-gray and shiny in color when scratched.

Use a key or coin to scratch the pipe. Lead is silver-gray and shiny in color when scratched. Hold a magnet to the pipe: If it does not stick, it could be lead (lead is not magnetic).

Your internal plumbing and faucets can also contain lead. That’s why it’s important to check all your plumbing fixtures and filter your water.

How can I test my drinking water for lead?

You can test for lead in your drinking water by doing either of the following:

Request a free kit online or call 311. Follow the instructions and schedule a time for a city representative to come pick it up. Request a free water-quality lead inspection by a trained technician from the Chicago Department of Water Management. You should avoid using water six hours before the appointment, and you must be present for the scheduled inspection.

Tests like these only provide a snapshot of lead levels in your drinking water at a specific moment in time — a low test result does not necessarily mean your water is safe. It’s important to filter water for drinking and cooking, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

I found lead in my water. What can I do?

1. Filter your water

Filtering your water can greatly reduce your risk of exposure, but not all filters work for lead. Look for the “NSF/ANSI Standard 53” mark, which means it meets EPA standards. The product’s label should explicitly state that it is certified to reduce lead levels in water. Find out more from the EPA’s filter guide.

Only use cold tap water when filtering water for drinking and cooking. Hot water can increase contamination risks. Boiling water does not remove lead.

The city offers free water-filter sets to some residents, which include a water pitcher and six NSF-certified cartridges. You can look up your address here to find out whether you’re eligible.

2. Run your water longer

The longer water sits in your pipes, the more lead it may collect. Whenever you haven’t used your water for six hours or more, run it for at least five minutes before using it for cooking and drinking.

Pay attention to construction or maintenance on the water mains outside your home. Any disruption to your service line or pipes can release lead. You may need to run your water even longer.

3. Clean your aerator

An aerator is the little screen that attaches to the end of your faucet. Sediment, debris, and lead particles can collect in your aerator — clean it regularly.

4. Check if you’re eligible for a free lead service line replacement

The city has an online questionnaire to determine which replacement program you may be eligible for.

Replacement programs include:

An equity lead service line replacement program ; homeowners who meet income requirements may be eligible for a completely free full lead service line replacement. Free lead line replacement to licensed daycares in prioritized neighborhoods. A waiver of up to $5,000 in permit fees for homeowners who hire a contractor to remove the lead service line. The city estimates that the cost of a full replacement can be anywhere from $16,000 to $35,000.

5. Talk to your doctor or pediatrician

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend testing blood for lead exposure. The Illinois Department of Public Health emphasizes the importance of blood lead level testing for children under 6 who may be exposed to lead through soil, water, or paint.

If you do not have health insurance or aren’t sure where to turn for care, call 211. The free, 24/7 nonemergency service connects Cook County residents to health and social service support. By dialing 211 or texting your ZIP code to 898-211, you can get connected with a trained staff member who can help find resources best suited to your needs.

