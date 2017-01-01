Tom Vilsack
tough ag to crack

The exit interview: Ag Secretary Vilsack on Obama’s food legacy

The former Iowa governor argues Obama moved the needle on conservation, collaboration, and climate resiliency.

Briefly

Dumb and dumber

Coal-loving Wyoming legislators are pushing a bill to outlaw wind and solar.

Breaking up is hard to do

Will this massive iceberg collapse soon? Get your bets in now.

The monuments man

President Obama is giving us a parting gift: a bunch of new national monuments.

dumpster fire, meet hose

Here are three reasons the world didn’t completely suck this week.

Dodge City

Trump’s pick for CIA director tried to weasel out of questions on climate change.

Editors' Picks

sweet sleuth

Gary Taubes bites into our national obsession with sweets

And he’s not sugar-coating it.

Cabinet fever

The dirty deplorables: Who’s who on Trump’s team

Here's what Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and advisors think about climate change and other sustainability issues. It's not looking good.

Route Finder

Mexico’s climate migrants are already coming to the United States

Worldwide, populations are being reshuffled on a massive scale.

Video All video

zinke or swim

What Trump’s Interior pick means for federal lands and national parks

Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.

Dakota Access

Watch these veterans explain why they went to Standing Rock

“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."

Video

5 tips (and more) for the vegan-curious

Watch and find out!

Recent Posts

chalk it up

In Greenland, abandoned oil drums turn into fleeting art

Julia Edith Rigby was fascinated by trash near a Greenland village -- so she made it into art.

come rain or shine

The California drought is on its way out, but deeper droughts lie ahead

Climate swings are only going to get worse.

Opinion

Here’s a new way to fight the Dakota Access Pipeline

The pipeline now has to go through a thorough environmental study, and comments from citizens can affect the outcome.

zinke or swim

What Trump’s Interior pick means for federal lands and national parks

Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.

tough ag to crack

The exit interview: Ag Secretary Vilsack on Obama’s food legacy

The former Iowa governor argues Obama moved the needle on conservation, collaboration, and climate resiliency.

boom and bust

This could be the end of Canadian tar sands

Economic factors are sucking the life out of the country's oil industry.

path of lease resistance

Oil and gas leases canceled on Blackfeet sacred land in Montana

The tribe has fought against the Badger-Two Medicine leases for 30 years.

Opinion

Dairy industry has a cow over plant-based milks

Instead of trying to fight off products like soy and almond milk, dairy companies should start selling them.

warming up

Even Rex Tillerson thinks Trump is wrong on climate change

At his confirmation hearing, the secretary of state pick elaborated on his stance.

Election 2016

warming up

Even Rex Tillerson thinks Trump is wrong on climate change

preemptive attack

How Trump and Congress might undermine climate action in states

fueled up

The climate deniers and fossil fuel fans who support Scott Pruitt for EPA

looking back

How Obama transformed clean energy in the West

guest post

Germany’s clean energy revolution meets the “Trump effect”

Popular Posts

Toon Time

When someone tells you, "The climate is always changing," show them this cartoon

Dumb and dumber

Coal-loving Wyoming legislators are pushing a bill to outlaw wind and solar.

He reminded me with Science

While Trump tweets out insults, Obama publishes an article about clean energy in a scientific journal.

boom and bust

This could be the end of Canadian tar sands

Opinion

Dairy industry has a cow over plant-based milks

More Posts

loading more stories…

A Beacon in the Smog®

© 1999-2017 Grist Magazine, Inc. All rights reserved. Grist is powered by WordPress.com VIP.