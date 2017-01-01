And he’s not sugar-coating it.
Here's what Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and advisors think about climate change and other sustainability issues. It's not looking good.
Worldwide, populations are being reshuffled on a massive scale.
Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.
“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."
Watch and find out!
Julia Edith Rigby was fascinated by trash near a Greenland village -- so she made it into art.
Climate swings are only going to get worse.
The pipeline now has to go through a thorough environmental study, and comments from citizens can affect the outcome.
Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.
The former Iowa governor argues Obama moved the needle on conservation, collaboration, and climate resiliency.
Economic factors are sucking the life out of the country's oil industry.
The tribe has fought against the Badger-Two Medicine leases for 30 years.
Instead of trying to fight off products like soy and almond milk, dairy companies should start selling them.
At his confirmation hearing, the secretary of state pick elaborated on his stance.
Get Grist in your inbox