boxes
Some Assembly Required

So, your world is falling apart. Here’s how to build it up again.

A starter kit for being a more engaged and effective person in your country and community.

Briefly

"I would build a great wall"

There’s an environmental argument against Trump’s border wall, too.

That Was Fast

The “alt” government agencies on Twitter are telling you everything President Trump won’t.

Remember that other pipeline?

Keystone XL really is back to haunt us.

roof of concept

Who installs more solar power? Republicans and Democrats are pretty much tied.

meow remix

First: Cats. Now: The polarization of science. Is there anything curiosity can’t kill?

Editors' Picks

Trump Tracker

Zombie pipelines, EPA under attack, and that’s just Week One

How worried should you be about President Trump's first week? Pretty worried.

chalk it up

In Greenland, abandoned oil drums turn into fleeting art

Julia Edith Rigby was fascinated by trash near a Greenland village -- so she made it into art.

Act local

In the Trump era, all climate progress will be local

When the federal government is run by climate science deniers, it’s up to cities and states to lead.

Video All video

zinke or swim

What Trump’s Interior pick means for federal lands and national parks

Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.

Dakota Access

Watch these veterans explain why they went to Standing Rock

“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."

Video

5 tips (and more) for the vegan-curious

Watch and find out!

Recent Posts

equality or bust

Women scientists: “We’re not backing down, and we’re not going away”

A pledge for inclusivity and protecting science from Trump has been signed by 14,000 scientists.

coal story, bro

The West’s biggest coal plant may be about to shut down

It's the seventh-largest single source of CO2 emissions in the United States.

Opinion

This is exactly the wrong way to clean up the L.A. area’s air

Regulators are pushing a plan to make residents pay more taxes instead of making polluters clean up, and it would hit poor people hardest.

executive disorder

Here’s what Trump’s decision means for the Dakota Access Pipeline

It will pave the way for the project and make it harder to make successful legal challenges.

ticktock

The doomsday clock is at its closest to midnight in 64 years

Climate change and fact-denying leaders spurred the clock 30 seconds forward.

false start

1.5 degrees C may be closer than we thought

Depending when you start measuring from, the world may already be nearing international targets.

#nodapl

The Standing Rock Sioux will not back down

Trump's executive order is renewing the fight.

blurry vision

Trump’s energy plan is riddled with contradictions

It's difficult to make sense of the current, vague outline.

sound of silence

CDC canceled its climate conference days before Trump was sworn in

“I’m concerned this is an act of self-sabotage on the part of the CDC.”

Trump Nationview all

Trump Tracker

Zombie pipelines, EPA under attack, and that’s just Week One

executive disorder

Here’s what Trump’s decision means for the Dakota Access Pipeline

blurry vision

Trump’s energy plan is riddled with contradictions

au revoir

Even if Trump doesn’t “cancel” the Paris deal, he could still ruin it

regulate to the party

House Republicans are determined to undo regulations — and block new ones

Popular Posts

That Was Fast

The "alt" government agencies on Twitter are telling you everything President Trump won't.

Bad to the bone lands

Our hero of the day is the Badlands National Park social media manager.

coal story, bro

The West’s biggest coal plant may be about to shut down

The Big Bank Theory

Is your bank funding the Dakota Access Pipeline? Here's how to find a new bank.

Some Assembly Required

So, your world is falling apart. Here’s how to build it up again.

More Posts

loading more stories…

A Beacon in the Smog®

© 1999-2017 Grist Magazine, Inc. All rights reserved. Grist is powered by WordPress.com VIP.