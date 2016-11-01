More than a million parents have joined mother-led groups taking on polluters, the president-elect, and other threats to their kids’ future.
Here's what Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and advisors think about climate change and other sustainability issues. It's not looking good.
All over the world, environmental groups are trying to figure out how to balance nature and people in carbon-rich biodiversity hotspots.
“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."
Watch and find out!
Watch our video on what the EPA will look like come Jan. 20.
"This is a frightening moment.”
"This event will fundamentally change the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula."
The region's energy development revolution may prove hard for Trump to stamp out.
But the outlook for meeting emissions targets doesn’t look promising.
A study links air pollution from traffic to cognitive disorders.
As part of the deal, outgoing CEO Rex Tillerson will “sever all ties with the company to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements.”
"We'll get scientists to march on Washington if we have to."
The streak of record-hot years is about to end -- but not by much.
If approved, new rules could threaten the climate and U.S. forests.
Get Grist in your inbox