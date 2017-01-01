When the federal government is run by climate science deniers, it’s up to cities and states to lead.
You’re the best advocacy tool you’ve got. Get sharp.
Julia Edith Rigby was fascinated by trash near a Greenland village -- so she made it into art.
Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.
“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."
Watch and find out!
Depending when you start measuring from, the world may already be nearing international targets.
Trump's executive order is renewing the fight.
It's difficult to make sense of the current, vague outline.
“I’m concerned this is an act of self-sabotage on the part of the CDC.”
NOAA said the images are the start of an age of “high-definition from the heavens.”
Whatever happens, the U.S. will likely undermine global climate negotiations.
Targeted rules include protecting streams from coal mining and reducing methane leaks on public land.
On Day One, a false statement appeared on the White House website.
Scientists, basically: “Um, science is actually really important, you guys."
