Climate hawks have been at the forefront.
Gardening brings health and peace of mind on reservations.
Second verse, same as the first.
Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.
“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."
Watch and find out!
Lamar Smith, chair of the House Science Committee, intends to do anything but.
Here's what you need to know about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's leanings on green issues.
While some of the changes are typical for a new administration, others are concerning.
Leaked emails from officials claim that news reports are "inaccurate."
The chair, Lamar Smith, has some new weapons in his battle against the nation's scientists.
There's a record number of vacancies, and he could fill them with judges hostile to regulations.
A pledge for inclusivity and protecting science from Trump has been signed by 14,000 scientists.
It's the seventh-largest single source of CO2 emissions in the United States.
How worried should you be about President Trump's first week? Pretty worried.
Get Grist in your inbox