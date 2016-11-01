guanajuato
Route Finder

Mexico’s climate migrants are already coming to the United States

Worldwide, populations are being reshuffled on a massive scale.

Briefly

Boom

Obama is making another move to block offshore drilling.

ghost reefs

Nearly all coral reefs will be ruined by climate change.

Read More

New year, new Friday, new reading list — but hey, never change.

deja vu all over again

Surprise! Looks like 2016 is going to be the hottest year in history.

can't make this stuff up

The Kochs launch campaign to convince black people that dirty fuel is good for them.

Editors' Picks

Don’t make us pull this planet over

Mothers unleash their organizing power on climate

More than a million parents have joined mother-led groups taking on polluters, the president-elect, and other threats to their kids’ future.

Cabinet fever

The dirty deplorables: Who’s who on Trump’s team

Here's what Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and advisors think about climate change and other sustainability issues. It's not looking good.

The poverty solution: Put people first

The case for putting people before nature

All over the world, environmental groups are trying to figure out how to balance nature and people in carbon-rich biodiversity hotspots.

Video All video

Dakota Access

Watch these veterans explain why they went to Standing Rock

“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."

Video

5 tips (and more) for the vegan-curious

Watch and find out!

EEP-A

What to expect when you’re expecting a Trump-run EPA?

Watch our video on what the EPA will look like come Jan. 20.

Recent Posts

fueled up

The climate deniers and fossil fuel fans who support Scott Pruitt for EPA

"This is a frightening moment.”

shelf life

Antarctica’s fourth biggest ice shelf is on the verge of collapse

"This event will fundamentally change the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula."

looking back

How Obama transformed clean energy in the West

The region's energy development revolution may prove hard for Trump to stamp out.

bundle of energy

U.S. likely to become a major energy exporter in a decade

But the outlook for meeting emissions targets doesn’t look promising.

air grievances

Live near a busy road? You may have higher risk of dementia.

A study links air pollution from traffic to cognitive disorders.

Rexit

Secretary of state pick to get $180 million from Exxon

As part of the deal, outgoing CEO Rex Tillerson will “sever all ties with the company to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements.”

down to earth

NASA climate research won’t go down without a fight

"We'll get scientists to march on Washington if we have to."

guest post

2017 will likely get the “not-as-hot-as-last-year” award

The streak of record-hot years is about to end -- but not by much.

guest post

E.U. loophole counts wood energy as “carbon neutral.” It’s not.

If approved, new rules could threaten the climate and U.S. forests.

Election 2016

fueled up

The climate deniers and fossil fuel fans who support Scott Pruitt for EPA

looking back

How Obama transformed clean energy in the West

guest post

Germany’s clean energy revolution meets the “Trump effect”

guest post

The worst anti-science nonsense of 2016

guest post

The end of federal environmental justice as we know it

Popular Posts

can't make this stuff up

The Kochs launch campaign to convince black people that dirty fuel is good for them.

License to Bill

Bill Nye is heading to Netflix to take on climate change deniers -- with help from a supermodel.

Nostra-dumb-ass

A snarky 1917 article was totally sure we’d be over coal by 2017.

Route Finder

Mexico's climate migrants are already coming to the United States

Toon Time

When someone tells you, "The climate is always changing," show them this cartoon

More Posts

loading more stories…

A Beacon in the Smog®

© 1999-2017 Grist Magazine, Inc. All rights reserved. Grist is powered by WordPress.com VIP.