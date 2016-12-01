Iran's Samira Samimi is in her first year of a glaciology PhD at the University of Calgary.
Innovate, Don’t Discriminate

Trump’s ban puts a chill on science and cleantech

Says one Libyan-born U.S. scientist: “This looks bad to me right now … coming from someone who has seen bad.”

Just one-quarter of Trump voters think climate change is caused by humans.

dakota access

The Standing Rock Sioux will soon march on Washington.

Maryland, Maryland, quite contrary-land

Maryland lawmakers have pushed past their governor’s veto to embrace renewable power.

Who run the world?

Sweden’s climate minister just trolled Trump in the most excellent way.

Do U Even Lyft

Uber’s CEO would like you to re-download the company’s app, please.

Push Back

The Resistance to Trump is real, and it’s been busy

Climate hawks have been at the forefront.

Food fight

Many Native Americans lack access to healthy food, but there’s a growing movement to change that

Gardening brings health and peace of mind on reservations.

Week Two brings more enemies of the environment to Team Trump

Second verse, same as the first.

zinke or swim

What Trump’s Interior pick means for federal lands and national parks

Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.

Dakota Access

Watch these veterans explain why they went to Standing Rock

“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."

5 tips (and more) for the vegan-curious

Watch and find out!

Gorsuch likely to be skeptical of environmental rules, but that could bite Trump, too

Here's what you need to know about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's leanings on green issues.

a site to see

Welcome to the new EPA website, overhauled by Trump’s team

While some of the changes are typical for a new administration, others are concerning.

climate desk

What’s causing chaos at the EPA? Trump’s transition officials blame the media.

Leaked emails from officials claim that news reports are "inaccurate."

climate desk

House Science Committee takes a page from the Inquisition

The chair, Lamar Smith, has some new weapons in his battle against the nation's scientists.

justice for all?

This is Trump’s chance to build an anti-environment federal judiciary

There's a record number of vacancies, and he could fill them with judges hostile to regulations.

equality or bust

Women scientists: “We’re not backing down, and we’re not going away”

A pledge for inclusivity and protecting science from Trump has been signed by 14,000 scientists.

coal story, bro

The West’s biggest coal plant may be about to shut down

It's the seventh-largest single source of CO2 emissions in the United States.

Trump Tracker

Zombie pipelines, EPA under attack, and that’s just Week One

How worried should you be about President Trump's first week? Pretty worried.

Opinion

This is exactly the wrong way to clean up the L.A. area’s air

Regulators are pushing a plan to make residents pay more taxes instead of making polluters clean up, and it would hit poor people hardest.

