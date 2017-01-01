boxes
Some Assembly Required

So, your world is falling apart. Here’s how to build it up again.

A starter kit for being a more engaged and effective person in your country and community.

Briefly

Shoulda been Milk Duds

What the heck were thousands of red Skittles doing strewn across a frozen Wisconsin road?

math is hard

Trump’s new energy plan doesn’t add up.

data dump

It’s happening: Climate change starts disappearing from government websites.

You are my density

Densifying cities could cut emissions more than doing energy retrofits on buildings.

chicken and the reg

Obama administration just gave a little breathing room to organic livestock.

Editors' Picks

Act local

In the Trump era, all climate progress will be local

When the federal government is run by climate science deniers, it’s up to cities and states to lead.

Cabinet fever

The dirty deplorables: Who’s who on Trump’s team

Here's what Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and advisors think about climate change and other sustainability issues. It's not looking good.

Some Assembly Required

How to get shit done like a good activist

You’re the best advocacy tool you’ve got. Get sharp.

Video All video

zinke or swim

What Trump’s Interior pick means for federal lands and national parks

Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.

Dakota Access

Watch these veterans explain why they went to Standing Rock

“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."

Video

5 tips (and more) for the vegan-curious

Watch and find out!

Recent Posts

wage of reason

Tossing environmental rules won’t raise wages, no matter what the White House says

On Day One, a false statement appeared on the White House website.

#USofScience

Science is under assault. On Inauguration Day, scientists speak out.

Scientists, basically: “Um, science is actually really important, you guys."

March with the penguins

Women’s marches, occurring across seven continents, include a focus on environment

A march by eco-minded activists in Antarctica is just the latest of hundreds planned around the U.S. and the world.

autonomy

Pruitt plans to “review” California’s car pollution rules

The move could jeopardize states' rights.

hearing things

Scott Pruitt falters on basic science at EPA hearing

He botched the facts on both climate change and lead poisoning.

for the record

The science is in: 2016 was officially the hottest year ever

And we only have ourselves to blame.

Guest post

What does environmental justice organizing look like in the time of Trump?

Miya Yoshitani of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network talks about how her work is changing post-election -- and how it's not.

grand ol' pretense

Interior pick Ryan Zinke wants you to know he’s “not a climate scientist expert”

The ol’ GOP excuse makes a comeback.

chalk it up

In Greenland, abandoned oil drums turn into fleeting art

Julia Edith Rigby was fascinated by trash near a Greenland village -- so she made it into art.

Trump Nationview all

wage of reason

Tossing environmental rules won’t raise wages, no matter what the White House says

#USofScience

Science is under assault. On Inauguration Day, scientists speak out.

Some Assembly Required

How to get shit done like a good activist

Some Assembly Required

So, your world is falling apart. Here’s how to build it up again.

March with the penguins

Women’s marches, occurring across seven continents, include a focus on environment

Popular Posts

Take the money and fund

Obama is spending another $500 million to fight climate change before Trump can stop him.

Dumb and dumber

Coal-loving Wyoming legislators are pushing a bill to outlaw wind and solar.

March with the penguins

Women's marches, occurring across seven continents, include a focus on environment

come rain or shine

The California drought is on its way out, but deeper droughts lie ahead

data dump

It's happening: Climate change starts disappearing from government websites.

More Posts

loading more stories…

A Beacon in the Smog®

© 1999-2017 Grist Magazine, Inc. All rights reserved. Grist is powered by WordPress.com VIP.