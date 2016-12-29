guanajuato
Route Finder

Mexico’s climate migrants are already coming to the United States

Worldwide, populations are being reshuffled on a massive scale.

Briefly

Nerd's-eye view

Here are the best nerdy infographics of the year.

It wasn't all a dumpster fire

2016 was a great year for wind and solar, even if nobody noticed.

Read More

Here’s some of the best environmental writing of 2016, according to us.

wake up already

What’s the most overlooked but important issue of the year?

it bears repeating

Trump would be giving up a big presidential power if he abolished new national monuments.

Editors' Picks

Don’t make us pull this planet over

Mothers unleash their organizing power on climate

More than a million parents have joined mother-led groups taking on polluters, the president-elect, and other threats to their kids’ future.

Cabinet fever

The dirty deplorables: Who’s who on Trump’s team

Here's what Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees and advisors think about climate change and other sustainability issues. It's not looking good.

The poverty solution: Put people first

The case for putting people before nature

All over the world, environmental groups are trying to figure out how to balance nature and people in carbon-rich biodiversity hotspots.

Also on Grist

From the Editor

The Grist holiday letter

What a year we had!

Lumos!

Shift Happens: Dumbledore’s Army

Steel your courage to take on He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

The future doesn't suck

2016 in rewind: The good and the Billy Bush

Now, more than ever, the world needs Grist to shine our beacon even brighter on the path to a sustainable, just future.

Video All video

Dakota Access

Watch these veterans explain why they went to Standing Rock

“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."

Video

5 tips (and more) for the vegan-curious

Watch and find out!

EEP-A

What to expect when you’re expecting a Trump-run EPA?

Watch our video on what the EPA will look like come Jan. 20.

Recent Posts

guest post

There’s a huge migrant crisis in Hawaii you’ve probably never heard of

An obscure treaty has landed thousands of Micronesian migrants in poverty and homelessness.

guest post

Germany’s clean energy revolution meets the “Trump effect”

With the rise of the far right, transitioning away from coal may prove difficult.

Clean on me

What’s the most eco-friendly dishwasher cycle?

Advice columnist Umbra Fisk tells you how to green up your kitchen cleanup.

guest post

The worst anti-science nonsense of 2016

Between Trump's cabinet, Jill Stein, and Hurricane Matthew truthers, science has been attacked from all sides.

Opinion

It’s time for states to lead on climate change — and on justice, too

Playing defense is not enough. We are going to lose ground at the federal level, but we must make that up in the states.

guest post

The end of federal environmental justice as we know it

As the Trump team takes office, the movement will have to adapt.

Quaff the beaten track

What’s the greenest kind of drink container?

Glass bottles, plastic bottles, or aluminum cans? Advice columnist Umbra Fisk pours forth wisdom.

truth hurts

Fake news is old news to climate scientists

It’s not a recent trend, says climatologist Michael Mann, but it is a deeply dangerous one.

THE POVERTY SOLUTION: PUT PEOPLE FIRST

Can capitalism, conservation, and cosmopolitanism coexist? Here’s what I learned.

Evidence suggests that there is not just a moral, but a practical imperative to fight poverty.

Election 2016

guest post

Germany’s clean energy revolution meets the “Trump effect”

guest post

The worst anti-science nonsense of 2016

guest post

The end of federal environmental justice as we know it

guest post

Rick Perry’s Dakota Access Pipeline business entanglements

COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN

George W. Bush EPA chief slams Trump’s pick

Popular Posts

Nerd's-eye view

Here are the best nerdy infographics of the year.

Route Finder

Mexico's climate migrants are already coming to the United States

Climate & Energy

National Review proves climate change isn't real with one simple chart

truth hurts

Fake news is old news to climate scientists

Opinion

It's time for states to lead on climate change -- and on justice, too

More Posts

loading more stories…

A Beacon in the Smog®

© 1999-2017 Grist Magazine, Inc. All rights reserved. Grist is powered by WordPress.com VIP.