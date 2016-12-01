Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation Garden
Food fight

Many Native Americans lack access to healthy food, but there’s a growing movement to change that

Gardening brings health and peace of mind on reservations.

Dakota Access

The Dakota Access Pipeline is creeping one step closer to completion.

Anne of Green Fables

Remember that time when Neil Gorsuch’s mother tried to dismantle the EPA?

March in April

A massive climate march is coming soon to Washington.

dakota access

If you’re looking for a beacon of hope, read this article about young Dakota Access protesters.

One rule forward, two rules back

Trump’s latest move could throw environmental rulemaking into chaos.

Innovate, Don’t Discriminate

Trump’s ban will hurt climate science and cleantech

Says one Libyan-born U.S. scientist: “This looks bad to me right now … coming from someone who has seen bad.”

Trump Tracker

Zombie pipelines, EPA under attack, and that’s just Week One

How worried should you be about President Trump's first week? Pretty worried.

Some Assembly Required

So, your world is falling apart. Here’s how to build it up again.

A starter kit for being a more engaged and effective person in your country and community.

zinke or swim

What Trump’s Interior pick means for federal lands and national parks

Ryan Zinke will oversee 500 million acres, or 1/5 of the entire United States.

Dakota Access

Watch these veterans explain why they went to Standing Rock

“I didn’t go to war three times to see this happen to my own people on my own soil."

5 tips (and more) for the vegan-curious

Watch and find out!

climate desk

House Science Committee takes a page from the Inquisition

The chair, Lamar Smith, has some new weapons in his battle against the nation's scientists.

justice for all?

This is Trump’s chance to build an anti-environment federal judiciary

There's a record number of vacancies, and he could fill them with judges hostile to regulations.

equality or bust

Women scientists: “We’re not backing down, and we’re not going away”

A pledge for inclusivity and protecting science from Trump has been signed by 14,000 scientists.

coal story, bro

The West’s biggest coal plant may be about to shut down

It's the seventh-largest single source of CO2 emissions in the United States.

This is exactly the wrong way to clean up the L.A. area’s air

Regulators are pushing a plan to make residents pay more taxes instead of making polluters clean up, and it would hit poor people hardest.

executive disorder

Here’s what Trump’s decision means for the Dakota Access Pipeline

It will pave the way for the project and make it harder to make successful legal challenges.

ticktock

The doomsday clock is at its closest to midnight in 64 years

Climate change and fact-denying leaders spurred the clock 30 seconds forward.

false start

1.5 degrees C may be closer than we thought

Depending when you start measuring from, the world may already be nearing international targets.

#nodapl

The Standing Rock Sioux will not back down

Trump's executive order is renewing the fight.

That Was Fast

The "alt" government agencies on Twitter are telling you everything President Trump won't.

Making dad proud

Malia Obama has joined the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

