Did DDT play a role in my family’s cancers?

answers to cancers

These four sisters all developed breast cancer, despite having no genetic markers for the illness. Was something in their environment responsible? One of their daughters is looking at the once widely-used insecticide DDT as the possible culprit.

Regan Bervar | Forbidden Fruit

https://theplanetmagazine.net/forbidden-fruit-9d03b38ecdbe Child Health and Development Studies

https://academic.oup.com/jnci/article/111/8/803/5299924

https://academic.oup.com/jcem/article/100/8/2865/2836085 National Academy of Science | Breast Cancer and the Environment

https://www.nap.edu/read/13263/chapter/1

