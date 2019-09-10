Grist Chat How does rural America want the next President to tackle climate change?

Grist recently partnered with the Peoples Climate Movement to host the third in a series of live webinars to discuss the dangers that rural communities face from climate change, what they’d like presidential candidates to know about how their communities are adapting, and what kind of policies can support their work. The panel was moderated by Grist staff writer, Nate Johnson, and featured Lindsay Harper, Deputy Director at Georgia WAND, John Brown, a rancher and a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council, and Nicole Horseherder, Executive Director at To Nizhoni Ani.

Over 100 people joined to engage in the conversation and ask questions of the panelists. If you missed the event or weren’t able to join for the full discussion, we’ve got you covered:

