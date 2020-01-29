Investors hedge bets against big polluters

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the world’s most profitable hedge fund is taking a stand for the climate.

Pundits hawking the myth that climate action equals economic doom might want to chat with Chris Hohn. His $30 billion hedge fund, TCI Fund Management, is pressuring the boards of companies it invests in to fire CEOs who don’t make “credible” emission reduction plans. If they don’t, Hohn says, TCI will sell its shares.

TCI is still profiting off clients with large carbon footprints, like the Madrid-based airport conglomerate Ferrovial SA, but Hohn says keeping that inside influence is part of the point. He’s pushing Ferrovial’s board to pledge even more aggressive carbon reductions (it has already committed to reducing emissions by nearly a third by 2030). Hohn has also personally donated $260,000 to Extinction Rebellion, the decentralized climate activist group that promotes civil disobedience.

TCI’s announcement follows another major investor, BlackRock, which recently committed to selling off all its risky climate investments, starting with some coal producers. Whether investors like Hohn have genuine motivations for climate action, or pragmatic awareness that carbon-emitting companies have an outdated business model, moving billions of dollars away from companies that don’t act on climate is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

— Sierra Garcia

The Smog

Need-to-know basis

The Trump administration is speaking out in support of an effort to keep a bankrupt Philadelphia refinery running as an oil facility. Hilco, a real estate company, won an auction to purchase the 1,300-acre complex earlier this month, but two competitors would like to continue running the site as a refinery, and they have teamed up to get their plan approved instead.

Climate disasters, fueled by warming temperatures, are rapidly destroying the world’s biodiverse ecosystems, according to a new study. Researchers found climate-related destruction at more than 100 tropical forests and coral reefs.

Ocean acidification caused by climate change is threatening Oregon’s most valuable sea creature: the Dungeness crab. A new study by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration found that warming waters are dissolving the crabs’ shells faster than they had predicted.

— Rachel Ramirez