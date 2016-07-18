If you care about climate change, why aren’t you voting?

Maybe you identify as an environmentalist. Maybe you don’t, but you care about stuff like climate change and clean air and water and less car-dependent cities. There are a lot of you out there, we know — so why don’t we have more government action around all those things?

Well, here’s one li’l hiccup: Loads and loads of environmentalists do not vote — like a lot of the American public. Watch our video above to learn more about how failing to get our collective ass to the polling booth is screwing us all over.