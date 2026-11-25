This coverage is made possible through a partnership between Grist and Interlochen Public Radio in northern Michigan. ​

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that she’s pausing both pending and issued state permits for the plan to replace a segment of the Line 5 oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Whitmer said regulators at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, need to answer questions about the full scope of the plan’s threats to the environment.

Those questions, according to Whitmer, were raised by a Michigan Supreme Court ruling this summer on a related Line 5 tunnel permit. Justices tossed out a permit issued by a separate state agency, saying their review of environmental harms was too narrow.

Line 5 has been transporting oil and natural gas liquids 645 miles between Ontario and Wisconsin since 1954. A four-mile segment passes through the Straits of Mackinac, the narrow waterways that connect Lake Michigan to Lake Huron, separating Michigan’s Lower and Upper Peninsulas. Sensitive coastal and wetlands habitats are found in the straits, and the area is sacred to Anishinaabe peoples, featuring prominently in their creation story and serving as burial grounds for their ancestors.

To support our nonprofit environmental journalism, please consider disabling your ad-blocker to allow ads on Grist. Here's How

“I have always said my ultimate goal is to get Line 5 out of the water,” Whitmer, whose second and final term will end January 1, said in the announcement. “Just one spill threatens irreparable damage to our water, our economy, and our way of life.” The permit pause comes weeks after regulators in Wisconsin were dealing with a spill on the portion of Line 5 that crosses the state.

It’s the latest setback for pipeline owner Enbridge Energy, which first proposed the plan to replace an aging portion of the pipeline with a new one, buried in a tunnel beneath the Straits, almost a decade ago.

Enbridge maintains that the pipeline is safe. In a statement, spokesperson Ryan Duffy pointed to the company’s record of permit approvals — including the pending EGLE permit, which would have been a renewal of one it received in 2021.

Line 5 delivers the energy people depend on every day, Duffy said. “At Enbridge, we remain committed to that purpose and equally committed to safeguarding the Great Lakes,” he said.

To support our nonprofit environmental journalism, please consider disabling your ad-blocker to allow ads on Grist. Here's How

The permit freeze is a win for Line 5 opponents who have protested for years against the tunnel project and have fought to shut down the entire pipeline.

“I think this is a really, really excellent step in the right direction,” said Ashley Rudzinski, climate and environment program director for the nonprofit Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. “We’re seeing the Whitmer administration, finally, putting some real strength behind the words that she had already spoken.”

The Line 5 tunnel project has received federal approval, but with the remaining state permits in question, it’s unclear what its future looks like. Separately, Line 5 faces legal challenges from groups that have fought to shut down the entire pipeline for years, including the Whitmer administration.

Lawyers representing Michigan tribes in their fight to shut down Line 5 said they hope this momentum continues into the administration of Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson, who, like Whitmer, is a Democrat. All 12 federally-recognized tribes in Michigan oppose the pipeline.

“No matter who the governor is, it’s in all of our interests to keep the Great Lakes free of oil and to transition away from Line 5,” said Laura Berglan, senior attorney with the legal nonprofit Earthjustice, which represents the Bay Mills Indian Community, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. “We need to protect our shared resources and our tribal resources for the future.”